Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MDC Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59. The stock has a market cap of $420.73, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. MDC Partners has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.70 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MDC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDCA. ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MDC Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/virtu-financial-llc-buys-new-position-in-mdc-partners-mdca-updated.html.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.