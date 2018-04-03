Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 190,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 55.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, CEO George J. Carter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,718 shares of company stock valued at $100,834.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

