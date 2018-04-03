8,645 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NSA stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 1.10%. research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

