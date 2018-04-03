Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,674 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,674 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,822 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,513 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $12,068.84, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $417.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $564,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

