Virtu Financial LLC Invests $240,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after acquiring an additional 502,007 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 477,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 166,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 297,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp set a $95.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Hayes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $561,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,021. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,244.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

