Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 43,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,223. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 17.17, a current ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $887.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.18. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

