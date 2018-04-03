Reviewing TalkTalk Telecom Group (TKTCY) and Vivendi (VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) and TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivendi and TalkTalk Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Vivendi pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivendi and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion 2.34 $1.39 billion $1.15 22.14 TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million $0.68 18.38

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than TalkTalk Telecom Group. TalkTalk Telecom Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivendi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivendi beats TalkTalk Telecom Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

