Voise (VOISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $863,206.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Voise token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Livecoin. Voise has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $863,206.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voise has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00718258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181599 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,887,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voise is an Ethereum based music streaming platform. VOICE tokens are the framework for the Voice´s environment, serving as the currency that rewards content creators and is charged to the streamers. “

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Mercatox, TOPBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

