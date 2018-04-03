Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €222.00 ($274.07) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.56% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €189.00 ($233.33) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €183.00 ($225.93) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 remained flat at $€161.38 ($199.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €222.00 Price Target” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/volkswagen-vow3-given-a-222-00-price-target-by-kepler-capital-markets-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.