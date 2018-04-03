Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cfra set a €183.00 ($225.93) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of ETR VOW3 remained flat at $€161.38 ($199.23) during midday trading on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

