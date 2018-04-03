Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Vonage Holdings (VG)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) by 532.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 3,438.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,594,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,359 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $15,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vonage by 103.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,674,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 269.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,441,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,084,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 458,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 238,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,399,711.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,680,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,550,480.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 514,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $5,339,647.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,680,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,754,565.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,330 and have sold 2,228,591 shares valued at $23,400,007. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VG stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,435.35, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

