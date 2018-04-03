Vonovia (VNA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. National Bank Financial set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €46.50 ($57.41) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.66 ($55.13).

Shares of Vonovia stock remained flat at $€40.25 ($49.69) on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of €32.29 ($39.86) and a one year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

