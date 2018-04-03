vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, vSlice has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $2,568.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00714254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186080 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038757 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030656 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

