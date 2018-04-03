Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $79,427.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. The current Wagerr token is a transitionary token issued on the Waves Platform. It's a provisionary token that can be exchanged freely on the Waves decentralized exchange before the Wagerr mainnet launches. “

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

