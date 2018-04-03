Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,002,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wagner-bowman-management-corp-sells-975-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis-updated.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.