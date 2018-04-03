AT Bancorp Sells 5,892 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AT Bancorp cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 315,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,501,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

WMT opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263,563.13, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

