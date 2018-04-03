Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $151,029.22, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

