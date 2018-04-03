Walt Disney (DIS) Lowered to Buy at Vetr

Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Vetr currently has $111.04 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.66 on Monday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

