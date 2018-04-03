Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Walt Disney (DIS)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,735. Walt Disney has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $151,029.22, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,462,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,174,118,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,886,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,811,851,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,496,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,978,000 after buying an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,518,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $915,783,000 after buying an additional 129,750 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

