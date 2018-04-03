Walton (CRYPTO:WTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Walton (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Walton has a total market cap of $566.94 million and $7.41 million worth of Walton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Walton has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Walton token can now be purchased for approximately $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00712657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00187318 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00180917 BTC.

Walton Profile

Walton launched on July 21st, 2017. Walton’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. Walton’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Walton is /r/waltonchain. Walton’s official Twitter account is @Waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Walton Token Trading

Walton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta, COSS, Coinrail, OKEx and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Walton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walton must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walton using one of the exchanges listed above.

