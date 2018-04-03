Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS

UBS started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.32. 739,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,915.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,299,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,873.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Sanford Hughes purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $160,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $784,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $411,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/waste-connections-wcn-now-covered-by-ubs-updated-updated.html.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.