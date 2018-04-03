FinnCap Increases Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Price Target to GBX 263

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) had its price target increased by FinnCap from GBX 208 ($2.92) to GBX 263 ($3.69) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Water Intelligence stock remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.23) during midday trading on Friday. Water Intelligence has a 12 month low of GBX 100.91 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.10 ($3.19).

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

