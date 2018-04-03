Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 1.3% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Waters worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Waters by 12,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $15,650.53, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $687.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP David Terricciano sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $318,002.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $6,219,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,151.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,794 shares of company stock worth $16,057,538. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

