Waters (WAT) and Bruker (BRKR) Head to Head Contrast

Waters (NYSE: WAT) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waters and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35 Bruker 2 9 3 0 2.07

Waters currently has a consensus target price of $202.87, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Bruker has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Bruker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than Waters.

Volatility and Risk

Waters has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bruker pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Waters does not pay a dividend. Bruker pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waters and Bruker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.31 billion 6.69 $20.31 million $7.49 26.17 Bruker $1.77 billion 2.59 $78.60 million $1.21 24.20

Bruker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waters. Bruker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 0.88% 24.70% 11.90% Bruker 4.45% 26.68% 10.33%

Summary

Waters beats Bruker on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment. The Bruker BioSpin Group segment designs, manufactures and distributes enabling life science tools. The Bruker CALID segment designs, manufactures and distributes life science mass spectrometry instruments that can be integrated and used along with other sample preparation or chromatography instruments, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection products. The Bruker Nano segment designs, manufactures and distributes spectroscopy and microscopy instruments. The BEST segment develops and manufactures superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. It also focuses on nanomechanical testing instruments.

