Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Watts Water Technologies worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Asset Management grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 116,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

WTS stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2,647.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.35 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,249,308.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $526,063.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,332. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

