WayGuide (CRYPTO:WAY) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

WayGuide (CURRENCY:WAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. WayGuide has a market cap of $356,142.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WayGuide was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WayGuide coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WayGuide has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WayGuide Profile

WayGuide is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2016. WayGuide’s total supply is 100,040,708 coins. WayGuide’s official website is wayguide.club.

WayGuide Coin Trading

WayGuide can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy WayGuide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WayGuide must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WayGuide using one of the exchanges listed above.

