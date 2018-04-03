WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (AADR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of AADR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. 1,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,438. WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF Company Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

