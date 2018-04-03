5,891 Shares in Carbonite (CARB) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Carbonite in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,676,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carbonite by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 613,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Carbonite in the 4th quarter worth about $12,272,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carbonite by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $821.36, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.16. Carbonite has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. sell-side analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,912 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $49,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $50,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,475 shares of company stock worth $1,909,330. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

