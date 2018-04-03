We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 1,498 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,576 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $82,404,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $81,570,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,975,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 452.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 766,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,741,000 after acquiring an additional 627,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at $113,669,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of EOG opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,913.05, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

