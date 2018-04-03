Wealth Architects LLC Sells 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,006.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,052.50, for a total transaction of $5,988,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $53,040,977. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wealth-architects-llc-sells-212-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.