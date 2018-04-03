Wealthfront Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS set a $66.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,370.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

