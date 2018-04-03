Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter worth $136,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In related news, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

