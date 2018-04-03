South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,807,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,834,000 after purchasing an additional 560,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,366,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,959,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,849,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,873,000 after acquiring an additional 638,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

WEC stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19,784.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-shares-sold-by-south-street-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.