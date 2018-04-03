Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Expedia (EXPE)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Expedia to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Expedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,063. Expedia has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16,763.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Expedia’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Expedia will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 45,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,333 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

