Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Analog Devices (ADI)

3/5/2018 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices first-quarter fiscal 2018 results were driven by a robust performance from industrial, automotive and communications end-markets. Management provided optimistic guidance for the second-quarter. While Analog Devices’ investments are aimed at strengthening the product line and countering increasing competition, the policy of returning cash through dividends and share buybacks ensures investor loyalty. The company is currently riding on strength across all the markets and positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Analog Devices' leading market position, focus on communications, automotive and industrial markets, margin expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives. However, we remain concerned about competitive pressure across several markets. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

3/1/2018 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/1/2018 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2018 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

2/20/2018 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2018 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2018 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2018 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $34,817.01, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $902,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $621,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,218 shares of company stock worth $5,989,124. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

