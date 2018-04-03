Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK)

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last twelve months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings did not lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. While, consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to aid the company’s profitability, persistently rising expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching remains a concern and might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, margin pressure despite higher interest rates makes us apprehensive. Further, the company's substantial exposure to risky loans might hamper its financials, going forward.”

3/7/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings did not lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2017 results benefited from higher net interest income and lower provisions. Consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to aid the company’s profitability. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities represent a solid balance sheet position. However, persistently rising expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching remains a concern. Also, margin pressure despite higher interest rates makes us apprehensive.”

2/5/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brean Capital.

1/19/2018 – Bank Of The Ozarks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,153. The company has a market cap of $6,662.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $53.80.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.