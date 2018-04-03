Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2018 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.57.

3/6/2018 – Microchip Technology had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

3/6/2018 – Microchip Technology had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

3/2/2018 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/2/2018 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/2/2018 – Microchip Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $68.78 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/2/2018 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2018 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Yesterday MCHP hosted its annual investor day. With end markets strong, limited risk of double ordering, and continued progress on its analog attach strategy, much of the discussion revolved around its bid for Microsemi. We believe that the major reason for the acquisition is the expansion of customers and end markets (while remaining accretive from day one). While the deal will be primarily funded with debt (driving net debt/EBITDA to 4.7x) we believe that MCHP will be quick to delever. Furthermore we estimate $300M in synergies, non-GAAP accretion of $1.75 over the next few years, and earnings power of ~$8 per share. Reiterate Strong Buy.””

2/9/2018 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.90.

2/7/2018 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,968. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $23,007.81, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $994.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $177,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,132,552. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

