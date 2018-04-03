Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 151,038 Shares of Evolent Health (EVH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Evolent Health worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Evolent Health by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $41,648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

