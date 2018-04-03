SEI Investments (SEIC) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 667,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 614,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SEI Investments by 15.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments stock opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.07. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11,781.72, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $408.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $1,456,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $735,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,348 shares of company stock worth $7,115,112. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wells-fargo-company-mn-grows-stake-in-sei-investments-seic-updated-updated.html.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.