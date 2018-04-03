Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Liberty Property Trust worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 319,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 299,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 target price on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5,858.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

