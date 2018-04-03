Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,973,324 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,973,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Tutor Perini worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPC. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NYSE TPC opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,097.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,973,324 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-6-73-million-position-in-tutor-perini-corp-tpc-updated.html.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.