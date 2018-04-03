Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.42 Million Stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (JGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:JGH) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.91% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest by 48.7% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth $1,505,000.

NYSE JGH opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

