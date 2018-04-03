Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 640,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $125.66 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,121.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $1,509,353.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

