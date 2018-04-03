Wells Fargo (WFC) Position Increased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo accounts for approximately 5.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo by 4.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo by 31.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.50 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

