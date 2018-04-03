Welltower Inc (WELL) Receives $64.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Welltower from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 278,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,277. The stock has a market cap of $19,337.96, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,821.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,243.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

