Wendys (WEN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Get Wendys alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.10. 3,701,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,201.72, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. Wendys has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,971 shares in the company, valued at $89,264,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 667.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 208,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wendys (WEN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wendys-wen-earns-market-perform-rating-from-analysts-at-oppenheimer-updated-updated.html.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.