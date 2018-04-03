Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $555.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.40 million and the highest is $562.53 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $501.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $555.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $567.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.20. 669,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,987. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,832.89, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 408,612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 351,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,061,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 247,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,056,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

