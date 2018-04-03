Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $375,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $123,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,849.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,384 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

WAL opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6,140.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $62.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.19 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 36.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

