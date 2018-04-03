Western Asset Mortgage Capit (WMC) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News headlines about Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Mortgage Capit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4475678774128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 128.12, a quick ratio of 128.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $406.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Western Asset Mortgage Capit had a net margin of 54.99% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback 2,100,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.83%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capit

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets.

