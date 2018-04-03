Westlake Chemical (WLK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.6193804303372 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. 782,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,486. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14,385.01, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS reissued a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 6,028 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $723,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George J. Mangieri sold 4,335 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $482,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,548. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

